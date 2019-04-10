Reviewing Oshkosh (OSK) & ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oshkosh and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.62% 21.83% 10.18% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 3 7 0 2.55 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oshkosh currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Oshkosh’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.71 billion 0.71 $471.90 million $6.36 12.25 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

Oshkosh beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

