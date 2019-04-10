Reviewing Medley Management (MDLY) & Franklin Resources (BEN)

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Medley Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medley Management and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 2 0 0 2.00 Franklin Resources 7 5 0 0 1.42

Medley Management presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $29.11, suggesting a potential downside of 15.04%. Given Medley Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medley Management is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Medley Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Medley Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Franklin Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -4.30% -3.76% 4.07% Franklin Resources 26.55% 15.01% 9.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medley Management and Franklin Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $56.51 million 0.34 -$2.43 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $6.32 billion 2.76 $764.40 million $3.19 10.74

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Dividends

Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.5%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Franklin Resources pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Medley Management has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Medley Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. It offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The bank offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2013, it has an asset value of 15.8 million USD. It has generated a net income of 2.2 million USD in December 31, 2013. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.