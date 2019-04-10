Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Position Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 627.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $531,174.

REZI stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

