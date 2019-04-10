Research Analysts Set Expectations for Covetrus Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research report issued on Friday, April 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Covetrus stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.90. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company engages in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory products, surgical products, and others. It also develops, sells, and distributes practice management software systems and computer hardware for animal health customers, as well as offers software support, data driven applications, training and education, client communication services, and value-added services.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.