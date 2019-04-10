Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPC in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

NYSE:RES opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPC by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RPC by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RPC by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

