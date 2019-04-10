Reports: Trump Contemplating picking Herman Cain for Fed board

President Donald Trump is thinking about nominating Herman Cain, a political director and former presidential candidateaccording to news reports.

The White House declined to comment, but Axios and the Wall Street Journal noted that Cain has been considered. The president has said he plans to nominate another conservative ally for a separate vacancy on the board. The nomination of moore has encountered criticism he is unqualified and politically focused to get a Fed board chair.

Axios quoted two senior administration officials however wishes to wait his background check.

A former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, cain, conducted for the 2012 Republican nomination but dropped out after allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.