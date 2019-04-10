Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $854,697.00 and approximately $3,764.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00350284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.01522826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00238894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

