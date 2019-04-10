Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.80 ($1.59), with a volume of 3079702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.58).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/renewables-infrastructure-group-trig-sets-new-1-year-high-at-122-00.html.

About Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.