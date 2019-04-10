Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Receives Outperform Rating from FIG Partners

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by FIG Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

