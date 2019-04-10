Reitmans (RET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.18

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 2695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

