Red Emperor Resources (RMP) Shares Down 10.2%

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 7,053,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,551% from the average session volume of 151,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resource exploration company. It operates in two segments, Exploration & Evaluation and Treasury. The company holds oil and gas interests on the Alaska North Slope and in South East Asia. It holds interest in the offshore Philippines Block, Service Contract 55Basin that covers an area of 9,880 kilometer square located in the southwest Palawan Basin, the Philippines.

