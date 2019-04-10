Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,450 ($84.28) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,105 ($92.84).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,087 ($79.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.97.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock bought 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

