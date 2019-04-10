Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ: GLPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/29/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. Reiterate Overweight and PT of $130. Phase 3 filgotinib data exceeded our expectations supporting a potentially best in class JAK. Galapagos and Gilead (OW, Young) reported the remaining two Ph3 studies in the FINCH program for RA. What we found most compelling in this dataset is differentiated safety compared to other JAK inhibitors on both rates of thrombotic events as well as infections. Although expectations were high heading into this readout for GLPG, we think that shares could trade up 10-15% as we see differentiated safety from key competitor AbbVie’s (NC) upadacitnib.””

3/6/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

3/1/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S is now covered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S is now covered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2019 – GALAPAGOS NV/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

GLPG opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.68. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after buying an additional 56,848 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

