Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capita (CPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capita (LON: CPI) in the last few weeks:

4/9/2019 – Capita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/5/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/15/2019 – Capita had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 127 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

3/13/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2019 – Capita was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61).

CPI stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.27 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83.

Get Capita PLC alerts:

In related news, insider John Cresswell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,810.79). Also, insider Patrick Butcher bought 121,243 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 131,666 shares of company stock worth $16,659,567.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.