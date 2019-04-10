Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capita (CPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capita (LON: CPI) in the last few weeks:
- 4/9/2019 – Capita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 4/5/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/15/2019 – Capita had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/15/2019 – Capita had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 127 ($1.66) price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2019 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/15/2019 – Capita was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61).
CPI stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.27 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83.
In related news, insider John Cresswell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,810.79). Also, insider Patrick Butcher bought 121,243 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 131,666 shares of company stock worth $16,659,567.
