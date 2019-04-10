Raymond James (RJF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.63.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,753,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Raymond James by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Raymond James by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

