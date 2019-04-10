Raymond James & Associates Has $467,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Compass Point set a $24.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

BHLB stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.17 per share, with a total value of $30,628.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $163,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $858,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,621. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

