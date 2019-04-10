Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $289,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 113.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,144.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

