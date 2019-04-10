Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 3,758 Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Shares of DECK opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $153.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

