Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $517,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $515,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 15th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $485,900.00.
Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 209,048 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
