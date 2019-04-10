Randy Ban Sells 10,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $517,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $515,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $485,900.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 209,048 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

