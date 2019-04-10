Quantum (QAU) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00349779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.01510938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00238062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum launched on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

