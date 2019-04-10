Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $190,000 Stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 505,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 49.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 219,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $5,076,000.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

