Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,235.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of UGI opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

