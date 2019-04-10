Qorvo (QRVO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo provides core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions. The company is expected to benefit from robust demand of its performance-tier for RF Fusion based solutions, antenna tuning, discrete components and BAW-based multiplexers. Also, progress in IDP segment and stringent cost control measures bode well. Notably, shares of Qorvo have outperformed the industry in the past one month. Nonetheless, Qorvo faces challenges owing to weakness in flagship smartphone product volumes and softness in China domestic market. Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. Customer concentration from the likes of Apple and Huawei, among others is a headwind.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Qorvo to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

QRVO stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. 21,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,977. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,063,000 after buying an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,066,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,209,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

