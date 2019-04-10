Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NYSE RPM opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 40,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.