Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Royes now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FET. TheStreet lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Capital One Financial cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

FET opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $620.98 million, a P/E ratio of 280.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.82 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

