Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp Cut by Analyst (TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$163.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.23 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

