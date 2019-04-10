Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.87 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2020 earnings at $15.46 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.