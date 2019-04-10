Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Increased by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

CLF stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after buying an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,220,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,273 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,706,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,523,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

