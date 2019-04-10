Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc Lifted by Analyst (PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.35 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,137,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,098,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,431,000 after buying an additional 1,180,597 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,557,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,296,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.