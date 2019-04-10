Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Decreased by Wedbush

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $37.00 price target on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of FBC opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 322,665 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.