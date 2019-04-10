Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (HAL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $3,554,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

