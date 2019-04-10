Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,076. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

