Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,049 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Voya Financial by 2,374.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,574,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,510,857 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $92,612.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,359,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,263. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

