Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.16 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Gray Television worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gray Television by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.16 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-2-16-million-position-in-gray-television-inc-gtn.html.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.