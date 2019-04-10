Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,968 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

