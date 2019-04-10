Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hansberger Growth Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 99,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

