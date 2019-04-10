Prologis Inc (PLD) Holdings Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 55,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,011,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,434,000 after buying an additional 142,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

