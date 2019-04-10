Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC and HBUS. Project Pai has a total market cap of $99.87 million and $4.71 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.77 or 0.13708267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002412 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022472 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,587,430,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,772,430 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

