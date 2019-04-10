Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/principal-financial-group-inc-trims-position-in-cheesecake-factory-inc-cake.html.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.