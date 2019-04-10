Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,030 Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Pra Group worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pra Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.82. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.68 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

