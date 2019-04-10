Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 727,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/principal-financial-group-inc-has-8-43-million-stake-in-summit-hotel-properties-inc-inn.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.