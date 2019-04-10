Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in DISH Network by 6,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,641,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after buying an additional 1,010,741 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in DISH Network by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 411,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,230,000 after buying an additional 268,390 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,448,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,573,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,940,750. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

