Primeline Energy (PEH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Primeline Energy Holdings, Inc. (CVE:PEH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 29491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,385.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.78 million for the quarter.
About Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH)
Primeline Energy Holdings Inc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the People's Republic of China. The company has 100% contractor's interest in the petroleum contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation for Block 33/07 that covers an area of 4,397 square kilometers; and 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34 that covers an area of 84.7 square kilometers in the East China Sea.
