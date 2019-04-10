PriceSmart (PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $854.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.93 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $36,058.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,089.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $643,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock worth $857,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

