Pretium Resources (PVG) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.35 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

PVG stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.33.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,137,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,435,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,098,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,597 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,557,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $7,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

