Premier Inc (PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 38,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,505. Premier has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $137,747.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $455,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,550 shares of company stock worth $2,887,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

