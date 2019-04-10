Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PAM opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Premier Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($4.08).

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/premier-asset-management-group-plc-pam-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-70.html.

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.