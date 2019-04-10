Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON PAM opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Premier Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 312 ($4.08).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price target on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.
