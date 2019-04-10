Preliminary report: Boeing procedures were followed by Ethiopia Team

The pilots of some doomed Ethiopian Airlines airplane followed all the recommended processes of Boeing once the airplane began to nose dive but couldn’t save it, according to findings by a report. The airplane crashed just six minutes after taking away from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people aboard.

The analysis, based on cockpit voice recorders and flight data on the Boeing 737 Max 8, wasn’t published in total. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of this report on the March 10 crash.

The Max 8 was under scrutiny because a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia under conditions in October. Thursday’s revelations raise concerns about repeated assertions from Boeing and U.S. regulators that pilots may recover control in some emergencies by following measures which have turning off an anti-stall system made specifically for the Max, referred to by its acronym, MCAS.

Investigators are looking into the function of MCAS, which under some circumstances can lower the nose of the plane. The Max has been grounded worldwide pending a program fix that Boeing is rolling out, which still needs to be approved by both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

Ethiopian investigators didn’t specifically mention that the MCAS, but advocated that Boeing review”the aircraft flight control system related to the flight controllability.” They also recommended that aviation officials affirm that issues have been adequately addressed before allowing the airplanes to fly.

Investigations will also be taking a look at the part of the Federal Aviation Administration at the U.S., which accredited the Max in 2017, declined to floor it after the first fatal crash in October. The bureau was loath to ground the planes and has been one of the bureaus that are last to do so.

The FAA, which has to reevaluate before it could go back into the air, the 737 Max is secure, said that the investigation remains in its early phases.

“As we know more about the crash and customs become available, we will take appropriate action,” the agency said.

The announcement didn’t state as advocated by investigators, if the FAA would review that the Max’s flight management system, and FAA spokesman Greg Martin wouldn’t comment beyond the statement. Boeing is currently working on enhancements to the MCAS applications that would help it become less competitive in pointing the nose down and simpler for pilots to disable. The FAA has stated it will review the applications before enabling the Max to fly .

The agency said Monday that it expects Boeing’s final software improvements for 737 Max airliners”at the coming weeks.”

However, it was not clear if the Ethiopians are seeking a update in the flight controls of the Max or that.

What also isn’t clear is if the pilots followed the recommendations of Boeing in addressing the system pointing down the nose to the letter.

The pilots followed Boeing’s crisis steps however also for an unknown reason the machine turned back on, an official told The Associated Press. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because at the time, Ethiopian investigators hadn’t published their report. The procedures of boeing instruct pilots to depart the MCAS system and continue flying for the remainder of the flight.

Ethiopian investigators didn’t deal with that issue in its press conference, stating that the pilots had completed exactly what they were supposed to.

“The crew performed each of the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was unable to control the aircraft carrier,” said Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges.

But, Moges told The New York Times that the pilots turned MCAS on and off, but she couldn’t say just how many occasions. That will be addressed in the last report, she said.

In a statement Thursday Airlines said its pilots followed closely directions that were Boeing. “Regardless of their hard work and full compliance with all the emergency procedures, it was quite unfortunate that they couldn’t regain the plane against the persistence of nose diving,” the airline said.

The Ethiopian officials did not state whether the MCAS system triggered because of a faulty sensor which measures the plane’s angle . Among the sensors malfunctioned in the Lion Air crash, activating the MCAS system.

David Hassean aviation analyst and editor of business book airliners.de at Berlin, says it’s important that the report revealed that the pilots followed the proper procedures, because that links the case more closely to the Lion Air crash.

“What’s special about this case is both crashes seem to have a very, very similar reason. This is something which is uncommon in aviation. The question is whether the Boeing 737 Max ought to have been grounded following the Lion Air crash and until the Ethiopian Airlines crash,” said Hasse.

He noticed crash reports aren’t intended to assign attribute that was legal and that it is too soon to understand what the legal consequences might be for Boeing, but it raises the pressure on the business.

“If individuals sit and stick to the rules that were given to them from the manufacturer, then they need to have the ability to depend on the fact that they are right,” Hasse said.

However, John Hansmanan aeronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, stated turning the MCAS system back after disabling it could be a logical step for those pilots to take. Boeing processes state they need to flip two switches to the left of the knees which would cut power to motors that command a horizontal stabilizer on the tail if pilots realize that the plane is pointing down the nose. By transferring the stabilizer with all the motors MCAS points the nose down. After disabling the stabilizer, the pilots could have needed to restrain it by turning a wheel to point up the nose.

Twist the wheel is somewhat significantly slower compared to the motors, so the pilots might have flipped MCAS back in hopes of working with the electrical motors to point up the nose, he supposed.

Hansman said it is key to know long after takeoff closed off MCAS and it required for the pilots to diagnose the issue, and also if the angle of attack sensor malfunctioned. The later it shuts off , the less time that they had to recover, ” he explained. He would like to know at what stage the MCAS system was turned back and when it was too late to stop the crash.

