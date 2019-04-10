PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. GMP Securities cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

