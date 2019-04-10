Powell Industries (POWL) Given News Impact Score of 0.50

Media coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of POWL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,939. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

POWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Powell Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

